Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpse of his upcoming song 'O Sweetie Sweetie' from 'Doctor G'

New Delhi: The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'Doctor G' has been released and is being loved and appreciated by the audiences. Now the makers have released a snippet of the song titled 'Sweetie Sweetie' and which has been sung by Ayushmann himself. This song surely can melt anyone's heart and leaves one wanting more.

'O Sweetie Sweetie' is a soulful creation by Amit Trivedi on the lyrics of Raj Shekhar. The song's basic style and minimalist set-up give music lovers the impression that they are watching a live performance, adding to the magic that Ayushmann's voice has already established.

The actor was eager to perform the song for the audience as soon as possible because it is very dear to his heart. Team Doctor G and Junglee Pictures made the decision to tease the audience with a portion of the song.

Here is the video link of the song:

The film which also stars actors sucha as Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah has been written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is slated to release on 14th of October.