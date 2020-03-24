Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's romantic song 'Bhula Dunga' is all about love and pain - Watch

New Delhi: Popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla and fellow contestant cum close friend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's chemistry in the show was one the highlights this season and fans totally loved it. SidNaaz (as they are fondly called) shippers have keep calm as their maiden music video titled 'Bhula Dunga' is out.

'Bhula Dunga' song has been sung by popular singer Darshan Raval and happens to be a romantic number featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The track is all about pain and sufering in love.

Watch 'Bhula Dunga' song here:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry in the song is palpable and fans will surely love it.

The song has been composed by Darshan Raval under Indie Music Label. The lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Puneet J Pathak is the director of the soulful romantic number.

'Bhula Dunga' has garnered over 474,972 views on YouTube so far.

Meanwhile, their fellow 'Bigg Boss 13' inmates first runner-up of the show Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's debut song titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' released a few days back and it's a hit. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Which you the two did you like the most?