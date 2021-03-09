Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla’s first look from Neha Kakkar’s ‘Marjaneya’ hits internet!

New Delhi: TV actress Rubina Dilaik and husband, actor Abhinav Shukla dropped the poster of their new music video, ‘Marjaneya’. The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar.

Rubina took to Instagram and shared the poster of the song on Tuesday (March 9). In the poster, Rubina can be seen dressed in an orange outfit while Abhinav dons a shirt and shorts. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Super excited to announce our #first feat @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya.”

Sharing the poster, Abhinav wrote, “Our Punjabi munda in Marjaneya.”

Take a look at the poster:

The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, the lyrics is penned by Babbu while the video is directed by Rajan Bir. The song will release on March 18.

TV couple Rubina and Abhinav participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' together. The duo opened up about their marital struggles in the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, Rubina promoted new song‘Tera Suit' featuring 'Bigg Boss 14' hit jodi Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The actress posted the link of the video on her social media and gave a shoutout to Aly while she ignored Jasmin and did not even tag her. Fans soon called out Rubina for snubbing Jasmin.

Rubina won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy defeating singer Rahul Vaidya. The TV actress is known for shows including ‘Chotti Bahu’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Abhinav is also a popular TV actor.