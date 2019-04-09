Blank: Akshay Kumar shoots special song with Karan Kapadia - See pic

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar has shot for a special song recently. It will be a part of Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia's debut film 'Blank' which also stars Sunny Deol in the pivotal role.

Renowned movie critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the fresh still from the special song. He wrote: “Akshay Kumar shoots for a special song for #Blank... Stars Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia... Directed by Behzad Khambata... The song - featuring Akshay and Karan - is composed by Arko.

The music has been composed by Arko and directed by Behzad Khambata. A few days back, the makers unveiled its trailer which is high on action. 'Blank' is hitting the screens on May 3, 2019. Ishita Dutta Sethi plays the female lead opposite Karan Kapadia in the movie.

The movie revolves around the story of how a sleeper terrorist loses his memory after an accident. Deol in one of the scenes can be heard saying, “Terrorism Ka Koi Chehra Nahi Hota” (terrorism does not have a face).

And as an officer sets out to find out the man who has been sent on a deadly mission.