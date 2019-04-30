Chashni teaser: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's romance will keep the audience hooked—Watch

New Delhi: Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan in the lead role is high on the buzz word. The makers have unveiled the teaser of another track after 'Slow Motion' and it is a romantic number titled 'Chashni' featuring Sallu Bhai and Katrina Kaif.

The teaser will surely make you impatient to watch the whole song as Salman and Katrina's chemistry is palpable. Watch the song here:

Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in 'Bharat' and Disha Patani plays a trapeze artiste. The film is set to release on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to play the lead role.

The song has been beautifully shot and looks like a typical romantic track.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast of the movie.