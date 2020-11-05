Daler Mehndi's Le Chhalaang title track from Rajkummar Rao-Nushrrat Bharuchcha's 'Chhalaang' hits online - Watch

New Delhi: After songs like ‘Care Ni Karda’ and ‘Teri Chooriyaan’, 'Chhalaang' makers have unveiled its title track 'Le Chhalaang' which has been sung by Daler Mehndi. The power-packed energetic song is written by Luv Ranjan, composed by Hitesh Sonik, sung by legendary Daler Mehndi

The film 'Chhalaang' features featuring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Zeeshan Ayyub. The foot-tapping song will make you wanna groove.

Watch Le Chhalaang song here:

“Le Chhalaang is my favourite song in the film. It is a song about transformation, faith and determination. This song always inspires me. It's sung with great passion and energy by Daler Mehndi and beautifully written by Luv Ranjan", says filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

"Le Chhalaang is an inspirational song that defines the movie’s core theme. It is beyond special to have Daler Ji lend his voice on my composition. There is no other voice that comes remotely close to the authority his voice commands, mixed with the vulnerability of a free-spirited soul. Luv and I have worked on quite a few songs till now so collaborating with him is a very organic process. It will be a big reward for us if the song triggers the right emotions and motivates people. We will, in turn, be motivated to make more such music", said Hitesh Sonik.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production, presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. 'Chhalaang' will stream this Diwali on November 13, 2020, only on Amazon Prime Video as a part of the festive line up for The Great Indian Festival.