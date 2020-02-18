हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Darshan Raval

Darshan Raval drops his new song 'Asal Mein'

Darshan Raval will be back as the host of the upcoming season of "Dil Beats".

Darshan Raval drops his new song 'Asal Mein'

Mumbai: Singer Darshan Raval has come up with a new track "Asal Mein".

"'Asal mein' is a special song as its the fifth consecutive year that I will be releasing a song on Valentine's Day. My fans have always showered me with a lot of love and I hope this track will tug their hearts as well," Darshan said.

Penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, the new song deals with the anguish of a breakup. It is out on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

Also, Darshan will be back as the host of the upcoming season of "Dil Beats".

 

Tags:
Darshan RavalAsal Mein songDarshan Raval songs
