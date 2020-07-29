हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh's new song 'G.O.A.T' sends internet into meltdown, swag level off the charts

'G.O.A.T' has that authentic Punjabi beats. It features Diljit romancing a model named Elwa. 

Diljit Dosanjh&#039;s new song &#039;G.O.A.T&#039; sends internet into meltdown, swag level off the charts
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: It's finally here! After making fans wait for weeks, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh released his new Punjabi song 'G.O.A.T' (Greatest Of All Time) on the internet today. The music video is a treat to all his fans amid the lockdown. Dijit's swag, like always, is off the charts in 'G.O.A.T'. 

The song has that authentic Punjabi beats. It features Diljit romancing a model named Elwa. He is dressed to kill in a black tuxedo and in some portions of the song, Diljit is just being his dapper self. 

'G.O.A.T' has been shot in the US, where he spent his quarantine break. Karan Aujla gets the lyrics courtesy while G-Funk has composed music. 

Watch 'G.O.A.T' here. 

Within just minutes of hitting YouTube, the song started trending at #1. While Twitter is flooded with reactions by Diljit's fans. 

'G.O.A.T' was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, but later, the makers decided to unveil the track on July 29.

Tags:
Diljit DosanjhG.O.A.TDiljit Dosanjh G.O.A.TDiljit Dosanjh new song G.O.A.T
Next
Story

There is a whole gang working against me in Bollywood: AR Rahman
  • 15,31,669Confirmed
  • 34,193Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,67,30,543Confirmed
  • 6,60,142Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44M57S

Taal Thok Ke: The beginning of Rafale era in India