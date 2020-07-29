Diljit Dosanjh's new song 'G.O.A.T' sends internet into meltdown, swag level off the charts

New Delhi: It's finally here! After making fans wait for weeks, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh released his new Punjabi song 'G.O.A.T' (Greatest Of All Time) on the internet today. The music video is a treat to all his fans amid the lockdown. Dijit's swag, like always, is off the charts in 'G.O.A.T'.

The song has that authentic Punjabi beats. It features Diljit romancing a model named Elwa. He is dressed to kill in a black tuxedo and in some portions of the song, Diljit is just being his dapper self.

'G.O.A.T' has been shot in the US, where he spent his quarantine break. Karan Aujla gets the lyrics courtesy while G-Funk has composed music.

Watch 'G.O.A.T' here.

Within just minutes of hitting YouTube, the song started trending at #1. While Twitter is flooded with reactions by Diljit's fans.

1 on TRENDING #GOAT

Lit song

Haar line me feel h

CHAN CHAN AAKH K BULAYA KR TU ,LOG PAVE KHENDE NW STAR GORIYE.... @diljitdosanjh chan @GeetanDiMachine pic.twitter.com/riCONTdoNe — @ritul_malik_diljitdosanjh (@MalikRitul) July 29, 2020

Cannot get over this song @diljitdosanjh ji love the beats and your voice #diljitdosanjh #GOAT pic.twitter.com/oMTVLxvAFr — Pallavi Daswani (@pallavi_daswani) July 29, 2020

'G.O.A.T' was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, but later, the makers decided to unveil the track on July 29.