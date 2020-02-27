हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani asks Tiger Shroff, 'Do you Love Me' in the most sizzling song from 'Baaghi 3'- Watch

The original song 'Do You Love Me' is by René Bendali, the famous late Lebanese composer and songwriter who shot to fame in the 70s and 80s.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Expect Disha Patani to leave you stunned! The leggy lass in her latest dance number 'Do You Love Me' from 'Baaghi 3' is seen asking Tiger Shroff the question we all wanna know—Do you love her? And it is by far her most sizzling song ever.

Dressed in a shimmering two-piece bikini, embellished with a mirror-work belt tied beautifully around her waist, the stunner moves in a jaw-dropping style.

Watch 'Do You Love Me' here:

The original song 'Do You Love Me' is by René Bendali, the famous late Lebanese composer and songwriter who shot to fame in the 70s and 80s.

The makers of 'Baaghi 3' have given due credit to the original music composer, brushing aside the early rumours of it being a copy of a song, as claimed by Diet Sabya on Instagram.

The 'Baaghi 3' song 'Do You Love Me' has been sung by Nikhita. The original music is by Rene Bendali. It has been mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai at Future Sound Of Bombay.

'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the superhit 'Baaghi' series which first released in 2016. The film has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan. It has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment respectively.

'Baaghi 3' screenplay is written by Farhad Samji and will open in theatres on March 6, 2020.

 

 

 

