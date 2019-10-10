close

Marjaavaan

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani: Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in this song from 'Marjaavaan'—Watch

Nora Fatehi's latest song titled 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' is now out and is a part of Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan'.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani: Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in this song from &#039;Marjaavaan&#039;—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is known for her flawless dancing skills and often takes the internet by storm with her killer moves. She has featured in several songs and has a huge army of fans who are eager to see her in a new avatar each time. Nora's latest song titled 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' is now out and is a part of Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan'.

The song begins with a fighting sequence but as soon as Nora enters the scene, everybody's attention shifts to her and she starts weaving magic!

'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' also features Sidharth and we are loving the chemistry between these two!

Watch the song here:

The song is a revamped version of the popular track 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' from the film 'Janbaaz'.

It has been sung by Neha Kakkar & Yash Narvekar with music composition by Tanishk Bagchi.

Coming to 'Marjaavaan', the film stars Riteish Deshmukh as the villian and will hit the silver screens on November 15, 2019.

MarjaavaanNora FatehiNora Fatehi songs
