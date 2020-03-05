हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Enrique Iglesias

Entertainment news: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin announce joint tour

The show will bring together Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin with more than a dozen hit singles between them.

Entertainment news: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin announce joint tour
Image courtesy: Instagram/@enriqueiglesias

Washington DC: Singers Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming for their very first-ever arena tour in 2020.

On Thursday, Iglesias took to Instagram to share the news. "#USA & #CANADA!!! Excited to announce that I`m going on tour with @Ricky_Martin & @SebastianYatra!!!," his caption read. Produced by Live Nation, the show will bring together two of Latin music`s biggest names, with more than a dozen hit singles between them.

Kicking off in Phoenix on September 5, the two will hit venues all over North America through the end of October, reported Variety.

The show will be opened by Latin newcomer Sebastian Yatra.44-year-old Iglesias is best known for songs like `Escape`, `Hero`, and `Bailando`.Ricky Martin`s hits include `Livin` La Vida Loca`, `The Cup of Life`, and `She Bangs`, to mention a few.

