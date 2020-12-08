Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's Juda Kar Diya song will leave you mesmerised - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Erica Fernandes & husband Harshad Chopda released a new music video with their song “Juda Kar Diya” which is about the pain and grief of losing a loved one. The video and the lyrics of the song takes its views through the emotions of the loss of a loved one and how painful it is to say goodbye.

The video begins with a dialogue between the two seen as a happy couple. The wife played by Erica is seen leaving for a flight that eventually crashes, leading to her demise. The rest of the video follows Harshad Chopda’s journey after the loss of his wife and how much he misses her. His acting for the video was amazing and left viewers very emotional.

The lyrics by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and the soulful singing by Stebin Ben blended perfectly with the story following Harshad’s loss and grief. He is seen struggling to cope as he is visited by the memories he shared with his wife.

The flashback sequence and the end sequence with the presence of Erica shows the chemistry they shared as a couple and how he is presently struggling to cope with the loss of the love of his life.

Erica’s acting as well is worthy of applause and the duo together made the story all the more beautiful, leaving the viewers in tears. This was Erica and Harshad’s first collaboration together and it has left fans absolutely stunned and wanting for more.

 

