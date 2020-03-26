‘Genda Phool’: Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah give festive feels in this peppy track – Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Genda Phool features Jacqueline in traditional Bengali attire. It gives festive feels and the lyrics in Bengali add to the folk touch. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jacquelinef143

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Mere Angne Mein’, has now collaborated with singer-rapper Badshah to present another peppy track. ‘Genda Phool’ is the name of the song and it features Jacqueline in traditional Bengali attire - a white sari with a red border and gold jewellery. ‘Genda Phool’ gives festive feels and the lyrics in Bengali add to the folk touch. It has been sung by Badshah, who also romances with Jacqueline and the female voice is of singer Payal Dev.

‘Genda Phool’ was launched by filmmaker Karan Johar, who wrote, “Here is the new @Its_Badshah’s track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is @Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is.”

Watch ‘Genda Phool’ here:

Meanwhile, also enjoy ‘Mere Angne Mein’ here. For the Holi-special song, Jacqueline had collaborated with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Asim Riaz.

Which song did you like more? Tell us in the comments section below.

