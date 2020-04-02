Grammy Award-winning singer Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus at 52, Tom Hanks pays tribute

New Delhi: Adam Schlesinger, the Grammy and Emmy Awards-winning singer-songwriter, died at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with coronavirus. As per international media reports, he died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in New York, where he was being treated for the deadly virus. Schlesinger was best-known for rock band ‘Fountains Of Wayne’.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who was also recently diagnosed with coronavirus, mourned Schlesinger’s death on Twitter with a heartwarming post. “There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to COVID-19. Terribly sad today,” he said.

The duo worked together for Hanks’ film ‘That Thing You Do’, which earned him Oscar and Golden Globes nominations.

Singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba from the band Dashboard Confessional also paid tribute to Schlesinger in a series of tweets. “I am grasping for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19. You know him best through his music. From his band Fountains Of Wayne to the countless movies and TV shows he scored, most recently ‘My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ and most famously ‘That Thing You Do’. I knew him best as a mentor and a friend. We must take this seriously. People are sick and dying. It is hard to stay locked indoors but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest In Peace, my dear friend,” read his tweet.

In a career spanning for three decades, Schlesinger had delivered many hits and had some of the blockbuster songs to his credit. He had been nominated for all major awards, including the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys and Emmys.

In 2019, he won the Emmys for ‘Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal’ from the TV musical drama ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’.

Schlesinger is survived by his two daughters - Sadie and Claire – with his ex-wife Katherine Michel.