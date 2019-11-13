close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Habibi Ke Nain

'Habibi ke Nain' song from Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' out

'Habibi ke Nain' song from Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg 3' is now out. The track has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal.

&#039;Habibi ke Nain&#039; song from Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Dabangg 3&#039; out
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Salman Khan is all set to entice the audience as Chulbul Pandey in 'Dabangg 3'. The third installment of the 'Dabangg' franchise is set to arrive in theatres on December 20 this year and as the release date approaches, makers have started unveiling songs from one of the most-awaited films of the year.

The latest song to be unveiled is 'Habibi ke Nain'. The track has been sung beautifully by Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Irfan Kamal. It is one of those songs that will ignite a soothing flame in your soul and will make you hit the replay button once it finishes.

Listen to the song here:

Salman took to Twitter and shared the song. He wrote, “Nain jiske hain farebi, gaana unka jo hain humaari, 'Habibi'. #HabibiKeNain”

'Dabangg 3' stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. Apart from Hindi, the film will also release in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

It has been helmed by Prabhu Deva and is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Tags:
Habibi Ke NainDabangg 3Salman KhanSonakshi Sinha
Next
Story

Bhuvan Bam's 'Ajnabee' climbs to #1 on India's iTunes chart

Must Watch

PT34M55S

Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor’s decision