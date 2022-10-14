'Har Har Mahadev': 'Baaji Ra', electrifying song from Sharad Kelkar starrer out now-Watch

New Delhi: The anticipation for the film 'Har Har Mahadev' has been on the top ever since the release of its thundering trailer. The excitement has elevated to the next level when the audience witnessed the first song from the film, 'Wah re Shiva' carrying all the rage and the roar, and taking it up to the next level the makers are here with the second song 'Baaji Ra'.

The first multilingual Marathi film, 'Har Har Mahadev,' is expected to be a brave and inspiring account of heroic valour, sacrifice, camaraderie, and unwavering tenacity. The creators have released the second song, 'Baaji Ra,' which is incredibly powerful and features Sharad Kelkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

Here is the song released by the makers:

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Mandar Cholkar and the music of the song has been composed by Hitesh Modak. Manish Rajgire has sung the song. The song gives us a glimpse of the raging persona of the courageous Baji Prabhu Deshpande, illustrating the incredible performance of the talented Sharad Kelkar.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films, and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.