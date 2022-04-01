Heropanti 2: Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's NEW song 'Jalwanuma' will tug at your heartstrings, watch video

New Delhi: After the success of ‘DaFa Kar’, comes the track ‘Jalwanuma’, perfectly described as the melody of an aching heart from Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action thriller ‘Heropanti 2’.

A modern-day twist on a harmonized Sufi melody, this love song composed by maestro A.R. Rahman with vocals by Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali, promises to pull at your heartstrings and treat audiences to the electric chemistry between leads Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Shot on a massive scale with a specially constructed set comprising hundreds of dancers, the song boasts of some novel contemporary choreography.

When it comes to action entertainers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala constantly pushes the envelope and gives audiences some to look forward to.

'Heropanti 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will have Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles and is all set to release on 29 April 2022.