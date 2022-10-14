NewsEntertainmentMusic
HIMESH RESHAMMIYA

Himesh Reshammiya's new song 'Dil Disco Karein' shows the future: WATCH

The music video of the track, which is set in the future, presents a visual treat for the audience with extravagant effects.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who is known for hit numbers such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Tera Suroor' and 'Naam Hai Tera', has released his fourth song titled 'Dil Disco Karein' from his album 'Surroor 2021.'
  • The music video of the track, which is set in the future, presents a visual treat for the audience with extravagant effects.

Trending Photos

Himesh Reshammiya's new song 'Dil Disco Karein' shows the future: WATCH

New Delhi: Music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who is known for hit numbers such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Tera Suroor' and 'Naam Hai Tera', has released his fourth song titled 'Dil Disco Karein' from his album 'Surroor 2021'

The music video of the track, which is set in the future, presents a visual treat for the audience with extravagant effects. Sharing his excitement, Himesh said in a statement, "I am very happy that Surroor 2021 album has garnered a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos on the first 3 songs and has more than 525 million views on my channel Himesh Reshammiya Melodies on the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

He also shared a few insights about the song and the album, "I am really grateful to God for this and now that the 4th song from the album titled 'Dil Disco Karein' has released, I am more than happy because it's the first music video of India set in future and is visually a spectacle and has a lovely melody with a historic beat which will drive you to the dance floor as soon as you hear it. Besides composing, singing and writing the song, I have also directed the video for the 'Surroor 2021' album."

'Dil Disco Karein' is available to stream on Himesh Reshammiya Melodies YouTube channel.

Live Tv

Himesh ReshammiyaHimesh Reshammiya songsHimesh Reshammiya new songHimesh Reshammiya Dil Disco KareinDil Disco Karein

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes