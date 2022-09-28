NewsEntertainmentMusic
Hip Hop Artist King relives the story of his heartbreak-Read on

MTV Hustle is the country's first rap reality show, which is in its second season now and can be watched every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

New Delhi: One of MTV Hustle 2.0's strongest contenders, Anubhav Shukla, aka Panther, moved Squad Boss King with his romantic rap number in a recent episode. 

His performance of ‘Bas Ek Baar’, a truly touching track with soul-stirring lyrics, made the 'Oops' Hit-maker King emotional. The soft and melodious track that broke all conventions of what a rap track sounds like made King reminisce about his unrequited love, a story that stays with him even till date. 

Taken by a storm of emotions, he said, "Woh kehte hain kisiko mukkamal jahan nahi milta, main toh abhi chota hu, par phir bhi kuch cheezein reh jaati hai."

He revealed to Panther how his music felt personal to him and wasn't just a show performance. Judge Badshah was motivated by this to inquire as to how he handled the heartbreak. Squad Boss King’s poetic reply to this question left rapper Badshah and everyone in complete awe.

MTV Hustle is the country's first rap reality show, which is in its second season now and can be watched every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm only on MTV.

