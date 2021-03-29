हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Larissa Bonesi

Holi Rangili Holi song featuring Larissa Bonesi out on festive time - Watch

Model-actress Larissa Bonesi is once again back with yet another superhit number on Holi. The festival of colours has just arrived and Larissa's new song Holi Hai Holi is the perfect track for this season. 

Holi Rangili Holi song featuring Larissa Bonesi out on festive time - Watch

Mumbai: Model-actress Larissa Bonesi is once again back with yet another superhit number on Holi. The festival of colours has just arrived and Larissa's new song Holi Hai Holi is the perfect track for this season. 

Larissa Bonesi will be seen along with Arradhya Maan in the Holi music video "Holi Rangili Holi". The music video is directed by Ravi Kanth, lyrics are written by Danis Saberi. 

Watch Holi Rangili Holi song: 

Holi Rangili Holi is sung by Amit Gupta and Akriti Kakar, which is composed by Sajid Wajid. Shabina Khan has managed the director of choreography.

Larissa Bonesi made her debut with 'Go Goa Gone'. The actress featured in her very first music video "Subah Hone Na De" along with the super stars John Abraham and Akshay Kumar. Later the actress went on to make some hit music videos like "Yes or No", "Are You Coming", and many more.

Expressing her happiness on the release of her Holi song, Larissa Bonesi said, "It was amazing shooting for this Holi song with such an incredible team! Had a lot of fun! And can’t wait for you all to see how amazing the song turned out! Despite the situation the whole world is facing I wish you all a Happy Holi, may your life bloom with joy and please don’t forget to be safe! Always!"

On the work front, Larissa Bonesi will be seen in the upcoming Netflix web film "Penthouse", the actress will be seen along with Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal and "Penthouse" is directed by prominent director Abbas-Mastan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Larissa Bonesiholi songHoli Rangili HoliHoli 2021Holi
Next
Story

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali's new single 'Radha' to be out on this date!

Must Watch

PT4M33S

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack in Sopore on the occasion of Holi, 2 people die including SPO