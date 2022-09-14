Ishq Da Dariyaa song out! Zaheer Iqbal, Sarah Anjuli starrer is full of romance and chemistry

New Delhi: Ever since the teaser of Jjust Music’s upcoming release 'Ishq Da Dariyaa' sung by Stebin Ben has been released, the audience were waiting for the release of this soulful romantic number. Now, Jjust music has finally launched the song and it is an absolute bliss to our ears that has just made a special place in our hearts.

As Jjust Music’s highly anticipated song 'Ishq Da Dariyaa' has finally been released, it has brought all the romantic vibes that it promised in the teaser. While it showcased the story between actors Zaheer Iqbal & Sarah Anjuli as departing couple, this song encapsulates all the feeling that brings them back together. The song gives you major relationship goals with the love of your life. It is from Jackky Bhagnani’s label and has been composed by Prem & Hardeep, and is directed & choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

While posting the same on their social media, Jjust Music releases the soulful song for the audience. They wrote - "Take a walk of love with #IshqDaDariyaa Full song out now. Link in bio!"

Moreover, speaking about her experience and feelings about the song, the lead actress Sarah shares, “It was a really great experience shooting this music video and I loved working with the whole team. It is my second song with Jjust Music. Had done ‘Aa Jaana’ with Jackky Bhagnani and even that was an fun experience. Ishq Da Dariyaa song is beautiful and Stebin Ben has an amazing voice so I’m so happy to be a part of this song.”

Meanwhile, Jjust Music made it to the headlines for the music video ‘Mashooka’ starring Rakul Preet Singh in a bold avatar. The song turned out to be a huge success and was received well by the audience.