हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez teases a glimpse of her Holi-special song 'Mere Angne Mein' with 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz

 'Mere Angne Mein' releases on March 8. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. 

Jacqueline Fernandez teases a glimpse of her Holi-special song &#039;Mere Angne Mein&#039; with &#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; runner-up Asim Riaz
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jacquelinef143

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of her music video with 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz, actress Jacqueline Fernandez teased fans with a glimpse of the song. The picture features Jacqueline in a pool of water and has been photographed from the back. The music video is titled 'Mere Angne Mein' and it releases on March 8. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. 

Here's what Jacqueline posted:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Fans are super excited for the music video and comments such as "super excited for the music video" and "fire in water" have been posted.

'Mere Angne Mein' is a remixed version of Amitabh Bachchan's hit track of the same name from 1981 film 'Laawaris'. It is Asim's first project post-'Bigg Boss 13'. The duo has shared several BTS glimpses that prove the music video will be a hit. 

In one of the posts, Jacqueline channeled her inner princes in a traditional outfit and jewellery. She also posed with an arrow and captioned the post as, "Princess diaries." Meanwhile, Asim complemented her in a white suit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@asimriaz77.official pls smile more it suits you!!  new song coming out soon!!! @tseries.official

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Princess diaries 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On set Day2, super excited for this song dropping out soon with @jacquelinef143 @tseries.official @toabhentertainment

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Jacqueline, star of films such as 'Kick' and 'Race 3', was last seen in Netflix's 'Drive'. Her next project - a crime thriller titled 'Mrs Serial Killer' - will also release in Netflix. It has been directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. 

On the other hand, Asim Riaz, who is fresh out of 'Bigg Boss 13', is busy with his music video projects. Apart from the one with Jacqueline, he also shot for a music video with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Tags:
Jacqueline Fernandezasim riazBigg Boss 13Mere Angne MeinHoli 2020
Next
Story

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin team up for first tour together

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Shaheen Bagh protest may end amid fear of Coronavirus