Jacqueline Fernandez teases a glimpse of her Holi-special song 'Mere Angne Mein' with 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of her music video with 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz, actress Jacqueline Fernandez teased fans with a glimpse of the song. The picture features Jacqueline in a pool of water and has been photographed from the back. The music video is titled 'Mere Angne Mein' and it releases on March 8. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Here's what Jacqueline posted:

Fans are super excited for the music video and comments such as "super excited for the music video" and "fire in water" have been posted.

'Mere Angne Mein' is a remixed version of Amitabh Bachchan's hit track of the same name from 1981 film 'Laawaris'. It is Asim's first project post-'Bigg Boss 13'. The duo has shared several BTS glimpses that prove the music video will be a hit.

In one of the posts, Jacqueline channeled her inner princes in a traditional outfit and jewellery. She also posed with an arrow and captioned the post as, "Princess diaries." Meanwhile, Asim complemented her in a white suit.

Jacqueline, star of films such as 'Kick' and 'Race 3', was last seen in Netflix's 'Drive'. Her next project - a crime thriller titled 'Mrs Serial Killer' - will also release in Netflix. It has been directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

On the other hand, Asim Riaz, who is fresh out of 'Bigg Boss 13', is busy with his music video projects. Apart from the one with Jacqueline, he also shot for a music video with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar.