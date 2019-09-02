close

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith teams up with a sock brand for pop-up shop

Jaden Smith teams up with a sock brand for pop-up shop
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Rapper-actor Jaden Smith, the son of star couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has joined hands with the sock brand Stance for a six-month pop-up shop here.

He teased the Stance x Jaden Smith boutique's address on Instagram Stories on August 29. 

The pop-up shop is the latest endeavour through his MSFTSrep brand, which he co-founded with the younger sister, Willow Smith, in 2013, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Stance's history of collaborating with the Smiths includes the previous release of a five-pair Fresh Prince of Bel-Air collection and roping in Willow to design exclusive socks.

 

