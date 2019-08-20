Janmashtami 2019: Top Bollywood songs dedicated to the special occasion

New Delhi: Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Born to Devaki and Vasudeva, Krishna was raised by Maa Yashoda and father Nanda. Janmashtami is celebrated across the globe full fervour and is followed by Dahi Handi celebrations.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 24.

Like every festival, Bollywood had dedicated several songs for Janmashtami. As we are all set to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, here are the songs which you can add to your playlist on the occasion.

'Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlala'

'Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlala' belongs to the film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' and is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song is about a conversation between Lord Krishna and Yashoda Maa, where in he complains to her about his skin colour in comparison to that of Radha's.

'Radha Kaise Na Jale'

'Radha Kaise Naa Jale' from 'Lagaan' is a beautiful song featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. It depicts the sweet feeling of jealousy in Radha as Krishna talks and plays around with the other Gopis.

'Bada Natkhat Hai Ye'

Filmed on Sharmila Tagore, 'Bada Natkhat Hai Ye' from 'Amar Prem' portrays the emotions of Yashoda Maa's love for Krishna.

'Woh Kisna Hai'

Kisna's 'Woh Kisna Hai' depicts the charm of Lord Krishna. For the powerful singing and the soulful lyrics, 'Woh Kisna Hai' is still a very popular song. It beautifully describes Lord Krishna and is a treat to the ears.

'Maiyya Yashoda'

This melodious song from 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' is performed with full grace by Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Tabu. It is played on several occasions.

'O Paalanhaare!'

A soulful rendition from 'Lagaan' again, 'O Paalanhaare!' is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It features the villagers praying to Lord Krishna to help them get rid of all their worries.

These were some of the Janmashtami special songs that will help you enjoy the festival.

Wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami!