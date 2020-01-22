'Jawaani Jaaneman' song 'Ole Ole': Saif Ali Khan's swag is just off the charts

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan is giving some major '90s nostalgia in the song 'Ole Ole', which has been recreated for his forthcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. 'Ole Ole' is a hit song from his 1994 film 'Yeh Dillagi'.

The version 2.0 of 'Ole Ole' hit the internet on Wednesday and it features Saif as a playboy, like his 'Jawaani Jaaneman' character. He dances like no one's watching to the tunes of the song at a pub and hits on women there. The song also includes the hook step from the old version.

'Ole Ole' 2.0 is sung by Amit Mishra while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Tanishk Bagchi has given the music. The original version was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Watch 'Ole Ole' 2.0 here:

And, now, let's take a trip down the memory lane:

On the making of the new track, Tanishk earlier said, "It's a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original," reported news agency IANS.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is directed by Nitin Kakkar and marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. The film also stars Tabu.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' releases on January 31.