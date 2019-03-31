हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalank

Kalank title track tops trending list on YouTube; garners 15 million views in 24 hours

Kalank title track is topped the YouTube trending list and garnered over 15 million views in just 24 hours.

Kalank title track tops trending list on YouTube; garners 15 million views in 24 hours
Image Credits: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The title track of Karan Johar's 'Kalank' was unveiled yesterday after a long wait. The track had to be unveiled on March 29 earlier but was delayed by a day. The Kalank title track is a love ballad featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. It also features other lead actors of the film –Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Ever since the Kalank title track has been unveiled, fans can't stop talking about it and are continually expressing their love for the song. It is currently on #1 spot on YouTube trending list and has garnered over 15 million views in just 24 hours.

Talking about the overwhelming support for the song, K Jo took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s raining love for the #KalankTitleTrack! http://bit.ly/KalankTitleTrack_

#Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial #ArijitSingh @OfficialAMITABH @ZeeMusicCompany”

Talking about 'Kalank', the film has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and has a lot of expectations from it. Being one of the biggest releases of the year, 'Kalank' promises to be a visual treat for its fans. People are excited about the film already and can't wait to witness its grandeur on the silver screens.

The film is slated to release on April 17, 2019.

Tags:
KalankKalank title trackAlia BhattVarun DhawanKaran Johar
Next
Story

Kalank title track: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan will leave an imprint on your heart in this love ballad—Watch

Must Watch

PT1M45S

5W1H: PM Modi to address nation through video conference