Kalank title track tops trending list on YouTube; garners 15 million views in 24 hours

New Delhi: The title track of Karan Johar's 'Kalank' was unveiled yesterday after a long wait. The track had to be unveiled on March 29 earlier but was delayed by a day. The Kalank title track is a love ballad featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. It also features other lead actors of the film –Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Ever since the Kalank title track has been unveiled, fans can't stop talking about it and are continually expressing their love for the song. It is currently on #1 spot on YouTube trending list and has garnered over 15 million views in just 24 hours.

Talking about the overwhelming support for the song, K Jo took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s raining love for the #KalankTitleTrack! http://bit.ly/KalankTitleTrack_ …

#Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial #ArijitSingh @OfficialAMITABH @ZeeMusicCompany”

Talking about 'Kalank', the film has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and has a lot of expectations from it. Being one of the biggest releases of the year, 'Kalank' promises to be a visual treat for its fans. People are excited about the film already and can't wait to witness its grandeur on the silver screens.

The film is slated to release on April 17, 2019.