close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Deol

Karan Deol-Sahher Bamba's 'Ho Jaa Awara' song from 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is a soulful rendition—Watch

The makers have unveiled its first song titled 'Ho Jaa Awara' and it is a soulful rendition. 

Karan Deol-Sahher Bamba&#039;s &#039;Ho Jaa Awara&#039; song from &#039;Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas&#039; is a soulful rendition—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Sunny Deol has turned director for son Karan Deol's debut movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. The movie also marks the debut of actress Sahher Bamba. The two youngsters will be presented in a romantic drama produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd.

The makers have unveiled its first song titled 'Ho Jaa Awara' and it is a soulful rendition. The track features the lead pair and has been shot at the picturesque locales of Ladakh.

Watch it here:

'Ho Jaa Awara' has been sung by Ash King and Monali Thakur. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Siddharth and Garima. The movie is mostly shot at the backdrop of beautiful Ladakh and Manali reportedly. The first posters of the movie were released on Valentine's Day this year.

The film is set to hit the screens on September 20, 2019.

So, are you excited to watch yet another star kids debut on the big-screens?

Tags:
Karan DeolSahher BambaHo Jaa Awarapal pal dil ke paas
Next
Story

Janmashtami 2019: Top Bollywood songs dedicated to the special occasion

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Over 500 dead in floods across India; Bihar, Uttarkashi, Himachal Pradesh worst hit