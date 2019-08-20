Karan Deol-Sahher Bamba's 'Ho Jaa Awara' song from 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is a soulful rendition—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Sunny Deol has turned director for son Karan Deol's debut movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. The movie also marks the debut of actress Sahher Bamba. The two youngsters will be presented in a romantic drama produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd.

The makers have unveiled its first song titled 'Ho Jaa Awara' and it is a soulful rendition. The track features the lead pair and has been shot at the picturesque locales of Ladakh.

Watch it here:

'Ho Jaa Awara' has been sung by Ash King and Monali Thakur. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Siddharth and Garima. The movie is mostly shot at the backdrop of beautiful Ladakh and Manali reportedly. The first posters of the movie were released on Valentine's Day this year.

The film is set to hit the screens on September 20, 2019.

So, are you excited to watch yet another star kids debut on the big-screens?