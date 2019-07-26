Kargil Vijay Diwas: Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej performs for the Indian Army

As part of the nationwide celebrations of 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej performed a mega concert attended by over 10,000 people in Leh, Ladakh on 23rd July. Over 6000 Jawans and several other dignitaries & VVIPs from the Military, Police and Civil sectors were a part of the audience.

With the backdrop of the ‘Shanti Stupa’, the ‘Sonam Wangchuck Stadium’ was set aglow with the Symphonic Musical Extravaganza by Ricky and his ensemble of renowned musicians from all over India. Leh, Ladakh witnessed a ‘never before’ kind of a musical evening of this magnitude and quality.

Along with performing popular musical pieces from his repertoire about our nation, environment, peace and co-existence, Ricky also performed a special version of Vande Mataram that he composed for the occasion. The evening was a magnificent musical tribute by Ricky Kej to the Kargil martyrs. The crowd was awe-inspired and spellbound.

Ricky was accompanied by noted artists from all over India like including singer IP Singh, Alexis D’Souza, and Siddhartha, violinist Manoj, drummer Arunkumar, flautist and singer Varijashree and sitarist Sumarani.

Major General Yashpal Singh Mor, General Officer Commanding said, “Cultural tribute to the Kargil Martyrs, our soldiers and citizens of Ladakh by Ricky Kej and his team of incredible artists was scintillating and the highlight of the celebrations. It was a concert with a difference. Ladakh had never ever seen an event of this magnitude and quality. Ricky's music along with the backdrop of the iconic Shanti Stupa and Leh Palace, the energy, the vibrations was simply spectacular and the crowd was in awe. It was a sight to see our soldiers wanting more of his music. Overall an unforgettable experience! I salute Ricky's spirit and attitude towards the chosen cause and Kargil War Martyrs. Jai Hind"

Ricky Kej beaming with gratitude said, “I consider it my greatest honour to have had this opportunity to pay tribute to the martyrs of our land. Performing and entertaining our Soldiers is the least I can do to show my deepest gratitude for risking their lives unconditionally to safeguard ours. After performing in every nook and corner of the world, I have never been this excited, honoured (and nervous) about a concert! It has been an absolute dream-come-true.’

He added, “Just standing still at an altitude of 12,000 ft ‘practically’ takes your breath away, let alone performing in these conditions! It has definitely been the most challenging, at the same time the most fulfilling concert of my life yet. I salute our Indian Army for bearing these extreme weather conditions to selflessly guard our land.