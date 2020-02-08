Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's tumultuous love story in 'Mehrama' song keeps you hooked – Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is high on the buzz word. The fans are eager to watch these generation next stars in a film together. And what better than a romantic drama by Imtiaz Ali.

The makers have unveiled a new track titled 'Mehrama' unfolding the reel love story of the lead couple. 'Mehrama' has been sung by very soulful Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.

Watch 'Mehrama' song here:

Irshad Kamil has penned by lyrics of this soothing romantic track which brings out the pain in love and how the couples bear a heartbreak. Pritam has composed the music for this venture and this makes us expect a melodious album.

Imtiaz Ali's romance in movies like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Jab We Met', 'Tamasha' and 'Harry Met Sejal' highlighted a form of love which always found itself trapped in some sort of social baggage, only to emerge as a winner in the climax.

'Love Aaj Kal' 2020 is opening in theatres on Valentine's Day February 14, and what perfect date than this to release a movie which is all about loving and how!