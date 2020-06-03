Lisa Mishra, who shot to fame with 'Tareefan' reprise version releases new song 'Nai Chaida'

New Delhi: Indian-American singer Lisa Mishra, who first shot to fame with her reprised version of 'Tareefan' song from 'Veere Di Wedding', has released a new song titled 'Nai Chaida'. The song has been sung and composed by Lisa, who also features in the music video along with actor Rohan Mehra.

The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Likee collaborated with VYRL Originals, which presents Lisa's song.

Watch the song here:

Several influencers including actress Anushka Sen and Bharatnatyam dancer Tanvi shot their creative videos on the song and shared the same with #NaiChaida on social media. #NaiChaida clocked more than 70 million views in its first week itself and went on to cross the 100 million mark within the next 15 days, thereby featuring among the top trends on the platform, which is among the most downloaded apps globally.

Lisa has sung for Vishal Mishra on Sajna Ve, Running Back To You, The Sky is Pink and Good Newwz.