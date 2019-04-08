Madhuri Dixit's 'Tabah Ho Gaye' song from 'Kalank' gives major 'Devdas' feels—See fresh still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming production 'Kalank' boasts of having a dream like ensemble star cast with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Singh playing lead roles. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman.

Karan shared the fresh still from a song titled 'Tabah Ho Gaye' featuring none other than the epitome of grace and beauty—Madhuri Dixit. One look into the picture and you will be reminded of her song 'Maar Daala' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas'.

The song will be unveiled after April 9, 2019. Kjo wrote a heartfelt note in the caption along with the picture. “It has been an honour knowing and working with @madhuridixitnene #kalank will be special to me for various reasons but one of the most special reasons was that it was our @dharmamovies first major collaboration with Madhuri ....her song will be released tomorrow #tabahhogaye and I can’t wait to share it with all the Madhuri fans worldwide ...me being a big fan myself! Watch this space guys....day after the 9th of April the song will be yours!”

'Kalank' trailer was launched recently and has received a warm reception from the viewers. It looks intense and high on drama, emotions. It will hit the screens on April 17, 2019.