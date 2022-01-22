हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Main Chala

Main Chala: Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal romance to Iulia Vantur, Guru Randhwa's magical vocals - Watch

The music video of 'Main Chala' which released on Saturday (Jan 22) has already amassed over 2 million views.

Main Chala: Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal romance to Iulia Vantur, Guru Randhwa&#039;s magical vocals - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan has recently featured in a new music video titled 'Main Chala' along with Guru Randhwa, Iulia Vantur and Pragya Jaiswal. The video is going viral all over social media. In the music video, fans witnessed a beautiful love story between Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal.

Salman enters the frame in a blue kurta and an orange turban, while Pragya stuns in a chiffon yellow saree. The two romance amid a vast green field along with Salman's white horse. Later, Salman removes his turban and flaunts his wavy hair. Pragya then, as a sign of love, shampoos his hair in the open field. 

The romance continues as Iulia and Guru do magic with their voices.

Watch the video here:

 

Apart from the dreamy video, the voices of Guru Randhawa & Iulia Vantur are magical and one can listen to the song all-day on repeat. The romantic track is produced by Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan.

Interestingly, Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan and even celebrated New Year's Eve with the actor. She has also been photographed at many of Salman's family events. 

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

