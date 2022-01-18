हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan to star in Guru Randhawa's romantic track 'Main Chala'

The romantic track will be produced by Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan and will be out on January 22.

Salman Khan to star in Guru Randhawa&#039;s romantic track &#039;Main Chala&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan, who is loved by the masses for his acting skills and philanthropic streak, is all set to entertain his fan base with a music video. Yes, you heard it right. The Bollywood superstar will be seen flaunting his acting skills in singer Guru Randhawa's new song 'Main Chala'.

Female vocals of the track have been lent by Lulia Vantur, and the female artist who will be featuring alongside Salman is Pragya Jaiswal.

On Tuesday, Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans. "Love will be in air with #MainChala! Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned," he wrote. Randhawa, one of the most loved musical artists not just in Punjab but also in Bollywood, also tagged Salman Khan and Pragya in the comments.

The romantic track will be produced by Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan and will be out on January 22.

