Neha Kakkar romances hubby Rohanpreet Singh in a quirky music video 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' - Watch

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and her hubby Rohanpreet Singh finally released the music video for their new song together 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' which means 'Wait I'll show you' and fans are going gaga over Neha's sassy avatar and Rohanpreet's adorable antics in the video.

The groovy song, released on Tuesday (May 18), and already has over 400,000 views on it and counting. The fun music video features the couple playfully fighting and arguing, constantly trying to one-up each other.

At the end of the music video, however, the lovers get all mushy when Rohanpreet embraces and comforts Neha after she is rescued from a malfunctioning lift.

Check out their adorable music video:

The music video featuring singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh was directed by Agam-Azeem. While the lyrics are penned by Kaptaan, the music was composed by Rajat Nagpal.

On the work front, Neha is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She also recently released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

On the personal front, in October 2020, the singer married Rohanpreet Singh in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi. Since the wedding took place during the pandemic, only close friends and family were invited.

Neha and Rohanpreet often post loved-up pictures on their social media as the cute couple enjoys showing the affection they hold for each other to their fans.