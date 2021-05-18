हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar romances hubby Rohanpreet Singh in a quirky music video 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' - Watch

The adorable singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh released their new music video 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' on Tuesday (May 18).

Neha Kakkar romances hubby Rohanpreet Singh in a quirky music video &#039;Khad Tainu Main Dassa&#039; - Watch
Still from 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' music video

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and her hubby Rohanpreet Singh finally released the music video for their new song together 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' which means 'Wait I'll show you' and fans are going gaga over Neha's sassy avatar and Rohanpreet's adorable antics in the video. 

The groovy song, released on Tuesday (May 18), and already has over 400,000 views on it and counting. The fun music video features the couple playfully fighting and arguing, constantly trying to one-up each other. 

At the end of the music video, however, the lovers get all mushy when Rohanpreet embraces and comforts Neha after she is rescued from a malfunctioning lift.

Check out their adorable music video:

 

The music video featuring singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh was directed by Agam-Azeem. While the lyrics are penned by Kaptaan, the music was composed by Rajat Nagpal.

On the work front, Neha is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She also recently released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

On the personal front, in October 2020, the singer married Rohanpreet Singh in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi. Since the wedding took place during the pandemic, only close friends and family were invited. 

Neha and Rohanpreet often post loved-up pictures on their social media as the cute couple enjoys showing the affection they hold for each other to their fans.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet SinghKhad Tainu Main DassaKhad Tainu Main Dassa music videoNeha Kakkar music video
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit! Dhak-Dhak girl's top 5 iconic dance numbers you can't miss

Must Watch

PT1M27S

COVID-19: India registered highest single day deaths in last 24 hours