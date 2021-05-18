Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh celebrate singer's parents' wedding anniversary at their gorgeous white house

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary on Monday (May 17).

The Indian Idol 12 judge took to her Instagram account to share stunning photos from the celebration, in which her gorgeous white house in Rishikesh can be seen.

Neha, who is very close to her family shared a loving post for her parents in which she wrote, “Anniversary Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho Aap Dono Ko!! Jitna Pyar Aap Dono Ne Diya Hai Humesha, Utna Pyar Hum Kabhi Shayad Na De Paayein.. Bus Yehi Prarthna Hai Mata Rani Se Ke Aap Dono Humesha Khush Rahein!! (Wish you both a very, very Happy Anniversary!! The amount of love you both have given us, we might never be able to give back the same..We pray to Mata Rani that she always bestows her blessings on you two).

In the photos shared by the singer, siblings Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh can also be spotted.

However, Neha’s white house has been a show stealer in all the pictures. The all-white house with a modern dramatic chandelier is sure to make a statement.

The singer purchased the huge house last year in March and had also shared photos of the same. Her house contains a swimming pool and a temple in the garden.

The singer's music album ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’ along with husband Rohanpreet Singh releases on Tuesday (May 18).