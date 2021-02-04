Nora Fatehi’s red hot fiery avatar in revenge song ‘Chhor Denge’ is totally lit! - Watch

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi’s new music single ‘Chhor Denge’ released on Thursday (February 4) and has garnered more than three million views so far. The music video features Ehan Bhat opposite Nora.

The song follows the trope of a tragic love story which later turns out to be a revenge saga. Full of betrayal and heartbreak, the song ends on an unexpected twist. Nora sizzles on-screen and her dance is sure to take your breath away. Her exotic looks accompanied by emotive dance moves is the song’s USP.

Take a look at Nora’s one of the finest performances:

Crooned by singer Parampara Tandon, ‘Chhor Denge’ has been composed by the duo Sachet-Parampara. While the video is directed by Arvindr Khaira, the lyrics of the new song are penned by Yogesh Dubey.

Earlier, Nora had shared the teaser of the new song and revealed that the song will be out on February 4. Sharing the teaser, Nora captioned the post as, “Letting karma take hold of your future is an old way, writing your own destiny is the new way. Serving revenge on 4th February with #ChhorDenge. Stay tuned!”

Have a look at her posts where she shared several stills from the music video:

The Canadian beauty has acted in several chartbusters like ‘Dilbar', 'Haye Garmi', 'Kamariya' to name a few. Her song ‘Nach Meri Rani’ by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa hit the right notes among fans and was also a blockbuster.