On Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan day in Ayodhya, Kailash Kher to release new song 'Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge'

New Delhi: Hours ahead of the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya, singer Kailash Kher is all set to release a new song titled 'Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge'. It has been composed to celebrate the historic day of August 5. Preparations are going on in full swing for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The bhoomi pujan will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon.

While sharing details about 'Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge', Kailash Kher wrote on social media, "5th August, a historic date for Bharat. Huge moment of a celebration, as awakening Ram in every heart. Ram - a symbol of kindness, devotion, detachment, sensitivity, compassion, wisdom and a warrior against all evil within us. on this auspicious day, our new song - 'Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge'."

Listen to a bit of 'Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge' here:

As the singer unveiled a glimpse of 'Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge', people started flooding the comment section of the post, praising Kailash for releasing a song on the historic day.