Panghat

Panghat song: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma burn the dance floor in this peppy number

Janhvi Kapoor sports two gorgeous lehengas - red and black- in the dance number. ‘Panghat’ is crooned by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar. It is composed by Sachin- Jigar, while the special rap is sung by Mellow D.‘Roohi’ is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Panghat song: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma burn the dance floor in this peppy number
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: ‘Panghat’, the first track of upcoming horror-comedy ‘Roohi’, was dropped on Tuesday (February 23). Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the song is a peppy dance number. 

The song showcases Janhvi in two avatars. The actress exhibits her dance skills in the song, while Rajkummar and Varun complement her performance through their own moves. 

Take a look at the song: 

Janhvi sports two gorgeous lehengas - red and black- in the dance number. ‘Panghat’ is crooned by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar. It is composed by Sachin- Jigar, while the special rap is sung by Mellow D.

Roohi’ is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie will hit the theatres on March 11, 2021. 

Roohi, played by Janhvi, is a witch who abducts brides on their honeymoons. The film was earlier slated to release in 2020, however it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

On the work front, Janhvi has films like ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’, and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline. 

Rajkummar will also be seen in ‘Badhaai Do’ co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. While Varun has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in his kitty. 

Tags:
PanghatRoohiJanhvi KapoorRajkummar RaoVarun Sharma
