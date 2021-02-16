हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor as bride stealer spooks Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma in this horror comedy- Watch

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited trailer of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer 'Roohi' was released on Tuesday (February 16). The horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan, tells the story of a witch, by the name Roohi, who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

The film was earlier titled 'Rooh-Afza' and was later changed to 'Roohi Afzana' before being finalised as 'Roohi'. Actress Janhvi, whose character gets possessed by a ghost, wreaks havoc on the lives of Rajkummar Rao and Varun, the two boys who take the responsibility of saving the brides from the evil soul.

They understand that their effort to control the witch in her body would not be an easy task and this forms the core of the plot. Also they realise that the witch will get the salvation only if she is married off to a man.

Watch the trailer below:

The film was earlier supposed to be released in 2020, however it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be Janhvi and Rajkummar's first film together. She made her debut in 2017 with 'Dhadak'.    

