Parkirama band's lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa found dead in hotel at Kalimpong

Renowned musician, lead guitarist and founding member of Parkirama band, Sonam Sherpa was found dead at a hotel in Kalimpong, West Bengal today (February 14), he was 48 years old. Sherpa was shooting for a local film in Kalimpong as a music director and had been camping in the hill station for the last 12 days.

According to police, Sherpa suffered a cardiac arrest. However, his post mortem will be conducted on Saturday and police will officially conclude the cause of his death.

Sonam Sherpa was among the founding members of the rock band Parikrama. He has popular songs like “But It Rained”, “I Believe”, “Am I Dreaming” and many more to his credits.

Born on October 8, 1971, in Kalimgpong, West Bengal, Sonam Sherpa moved to New Delhi for his studies and work. Besides running Parikrama School of Music, Sonam also founded two other bands, Mrigya and North East Express.