Singer Pink

Pink confirms she is taking a break from music

Singer Pink has confirmed that she will be taking a break from music for at least a year.

File Image

Los Angeles: Singer Pink has confirmed that she will be taking a break from music for at least a year.

The 40-year-old singer has spent the past two years on the road with her successful Beautiful Trauma World Tour and she is now looking in a different direction for her future, reports mirror.co.uk.

Pink arrived at the Country Music Association Awards for 2019 with her kids in tow as she and husband Carey Hart made the event a family affair.

Speaking about her future on the red carpet, Pink said: "It's time to do something else for a minute."

Ahead of the ceremony, Pink posed for pictures with Hart and their two kids, daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 3.

