Republic Day 2020: Patriotic songs which strike a chord with every Indian

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day and there is patriotic fervour all around. The Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, and since then, India celebrates Republic Day on this date with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

Here's looking at some of the best patriotic songs that will reignite your love for the country:

'Ae Mere Pyare Watan'

'Ae Mere Pyare Watan' by maestro Manna De from 1961's 'Kabuliwala' is an emotional number and truly epitomises the spirit of patriotism.

'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola'

'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' is perfect for the Republic Day playlist. The song was revamped from the old version with a fresh tone and stole millions of heart. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Manmohan Waris under AR Rahman's direction, the song is worth listening to on Republic Day.

'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

Music maestro AR Rahman had released his album 'Vande Mataram' on 50 years of India's independence in 1997 and the song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was a part of it. It has been instrumental in instilling a sense of patriotic pride and national unity amongst the people of India.

'Ye Jo Des Hai Tera'

'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the 2004 film 'Swades', starring Shah Rukh Khan, is the perfect background music to set the tone for Republic Day. This song was also an AR Rahman's composition.

'Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai'

This soft and slow number from 'Roja', that showcases Kashmir during the early 90s, is a beautiful composition and will inspire a nationalistic fervour in you. Worth to be played on Republic Day.

'Aye Watan Watan Mere'

'Aye Watan Watan Mere' is one beautiful song from the film 'Raazi', starring Alia Bhatt. The lyrics is soulful and the song will strike a chord through your heart.

Apart from these, several other numbers like 'Zindagi Maut Na Banjaye' from 'Sarfarosh', the title song of 'Rang De Basanti', the title song of 'Chak De! India', Shankar Mahadevan's 'Hindustan Meri Jaan' and 'Fanna's 'Desh Rangeela' promote brotherhood and unity and will set you in the mood for Republic Day celebrations.

So tune into these songs to evoke your nationalistic spirit.

Happy Republic Day 2020!