Republic Day 2021: These patriotic songs will fill you with pride and nostalgia!

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, a commemoration of the date of 26 January 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect. This historic day is celebrated with great patriotism as Indians watch tableaux that honour the country's vibrant culture and its courageous military forces during the Republic Day parade.

To further celebrate these feelings of unity and patriotism, here are some of the best patriotic songs that you can tune into this Republic Day:

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon (1963): This sentimental song, composed by C Ramachandra and voiced by the legend Lata Mangeshkar, is dedicated to Indian soldiers who died during the 1962 Sino-Indian war. This poignant piece of song is a great way to honour the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Kadam Kadam Baraye Ja from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004): This AR Rahman version of the marching song is inspired from Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army’s song “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja”. The encouraging beat of the song will certainly strengthen your love for the country.

Rang De Basanti title song (2006): This upbeat song by Daler Mehandi is a great way to begin this historic day and a strong reminder of the unity between us despite the diversity in our cultures.

Mere desh ki dharti from Upkar (1967): This is an evergreen patriotic song that is often sung together at Republic Day celebrations.

Chak De India title song (2007): This popular Bollywood track by Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Marianne D'Cruz is a high-octane cheerful number, bound to give you goosebumps with its patriotic lyrics and optimistic beats.

There are several other songs such as Aye Watan Watan Mere' from the film 'Raazi', 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the 2004 film 'Swades', 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' by AR Rahman and and 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh that you can add to your Republic Day playlist.

Happy Republic Day 2021 to all the countrymen!