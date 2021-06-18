Trending: Nora Fatehi shows herself in a bikini but it's not what you are thinking - Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is perhaps the hottest dancer in Bollywood right now. All her songs are chartbusters and fans love to groove to her hit numbers. She is also an avid social media user and likes to post on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi, who has an hourglass figure, dropped a post on how she wears a bikini but it's certainly not what you are thinking. The stunner wore a baggy zipper and hilariously put up her two-piece over it. Watch video:

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora has a huge fan following of 28.8 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.