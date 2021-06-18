हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Trending: Nora Fatehi shows herself in a bikini but it's not what you are thinking - Watch

Nora Fatehi, who has an hourglass figure, dropped a post on how she wears a bikini but it's certainly not what you are thinking. 

Trending: Nora Fatehi shows herself in a bikini but it&#039;s not what you are thinking - Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is perhaps the hottest dancer in Bollywood right now. All her songs are chartbusters and fans love to groove to her hit numbers. She is also an avid social media user and likes to post on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi, who has an hourglass figure, dropped a post on how she wears a bikini but it's certainly not what you are thinking. The stunner wore a baggy zipper and hilariously put up her two-piece over it. Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well. 

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. 

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora has a huge fan following of 28.8 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nora Fatehinora fatehi bikini picsNora Fatehi picsnora fatehi photosNora Fatehi Instagram
Next
Story

'Kya time aa gaya hai', says Maniesh Paul as Smriti Irani offers him 'kaadha' instead of tea!

Must Watch

PT7M27S

DNA: Footballer Ronaldo put Coca Cola bottles out of frame, shares dip by 1.6%