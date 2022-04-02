Grammy Awards 2022: Indian musician Ricky Kej nominated for his album 'Divine Tides'

New Delhi: Indian music composer and Grammy winner Ricky Kej and Rock-legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) have been nominated for their latest album ‘Divine Tides’ at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

South India’s largest label Lahari Music is the producer for this album.

Ricky Kej’s previous Grammy Award win came in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’ which was based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

It debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard New Age Albums chart, a first for a person of Indian origin. Ricky is the youngest person from India to have won a Grammy Award, and only the 4th Indian.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Stewart Copeland is the founder and drummer of the legendary British rock group ‘The Police’.



'Divine Tides' contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain.

The Grammy award winner Ricky Kej quotes “It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy Award for our album ‘Divine Tides’. Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy."

Stewart Copeland says, “One day during the Apocalypse I got a call from Ricky Kej about making an album. He had assembled an amazing collection of exotic musicians, or perhaps I should say deeply traditional musicians, in the exotic context of his inspired production style. The flow of ideas soon became a torrent of recording and music. The spiritual ambience (not something that I’m generally known for) infused my aggressions upon inanimate objects with loving passion. The timpani were ringing! The crotales were singing! Making this record has been a unique adventure in both music and divine awareness”.

Lahari Velu, Director Lahari Music speaks on this honour saying “It’s absolutely a great honour to be nominated for a Grammy Award for our album ‘Divine Tides’. It’s all the hard work of an exceptional collaboration between music geniuses such as “Ricky Kej” and “Stewart Copland”."

For the unversed, Ricky Kej is an internationally renowned Indian music composer and Environmentalist. He has been Awarded "United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist" and is also the “Youth Icon of India". Ricky has been named as one of the 100 Real Leaders who 'Inspire the Future'.

Stewart Copeland is the founder and drummer of the British rock group ‘The Police’ who have sold over 75 million albums worldwide. In 2016, Copeland was ranked in the top ten on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Drummers of All Time." He has also composed music for over 50 Hollywood movies including the Oscar winning film ‘Wall Street”.