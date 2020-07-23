Shakuntala Devi biopic: Vidya Balan looks impressive in 'Rani Hindustani' song - Watch

New Delhi: Vidya Balan will be next seen in and as 'Shakuntala Devi' - the Math wizard. The makers have released a new song 'Rani Hindustani' in which she gives us a sneak-peek into her life journey. It shows how she lands up in London.

Watch the 'Rani Hindustani' song here:

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The song celebrates Shakuntala Devi’s life as an independent and confident woman.

“Shakuntala Devi’s life is very inspiring. Apart from her mathematical prowess, there’s so much that people don’t know about her life. She was a confident and independent woman and we needed to capture that essence in the song. Vayu has beautifully penned the words and like always, Sunidhi has brought the song to life with her incredible voice. Vidya Balan’s charm and brilliant screen presence makes it a perfect treat for the audience. We hope that the audiences will enjoy and love the song,” said the musical duo Sachin-Jigar.

Shakuntala Devi biopic is set to release on July 31, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos.