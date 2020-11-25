हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shona Shona

Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill weave magic with their dance moves and adorable chemistry

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/shehnaazgill

New Delhi: The wait is finally over, folks! The much-anticipated music video, 'Shona Shona', starring 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is here. The song is sung by siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and looks like a perfect treat to all Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans.

The music video has a dreamy setup. Sidharth is smitten by Shehnaaz and calls her Lady Gaga. The duo spread magic on the screens with their adorable chemistry and totally steal the show. Shehnaaz looks stunning as she flaunts her dance moves.  

Taking to Instagram, Tony Kakkar shared a part of the video and wrote, "'Shona Shona' out now". He also makes an appearance in the video.

Check out the video here: 

 

Sid-Naaz fans will surely love it and the wait was totally worth it!

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are the most famous contestants of 'Big Boss 13'. Sidharth had won the title. 

After 'Big Boss', they further collaborated for music videos such as ‘Baarish’ and 'Bhula Dunga'.  
 

Tags:
Shona ShonaShehnaaz Gill Shona ShonaSidharth Shukla Shona ShonaTony KakkarMusic video
