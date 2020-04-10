हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kavita Krishnamurthy

Singer Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam dedicates melodious song to the world, urges people to 'break the chain' - Watch

The world is hit by the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives and affected millions globally.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam through her beautiful rendition urged people of the world to come together and fight the deadly novel coronavirus. MyGovtIndia - the citizen engagement platform of Government of India on Twitter shared Kavita's message along with the melodious song. 

The tweet read: Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam devotes a beautiful song to her fellow countrymen and to the world. She urges all to come together to break the chain & pray for the well being in our fight against the pandemic. #PositiveHarmonies #IndiaFightsCorona

The world is hit by the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives and affected millions globally. To fight it out, the government called for a 21-day lockdown in the country, stressing on the 'stay home safe' policy and social distancing. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

Tags:
Kavita KrishnamurthyKavita Krishnmurthy SubramaniamCoronavirusCOVID-19
