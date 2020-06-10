Singer Papon releases new romantic single 'Haaye Rabba' - Watch

Mumbai: Singer Papon, the voice behind some of the most soulful tracks in the recent past, has come out with his new romantic single ‘Haaye Rabba’, which released on June 9th.

The track, released by Indie Music label, is the perfect soothing song which people need in these stressful times. Written and composed by Sidharth Amit Bhavsar, Haaye Rabba will tug your heartstrings and is the sort of track that is bound to grow on you as a listener.

Commenting on the rise and demand of singles, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label says, “During the lockdown, people are looking for great content and good music and we are committed towards the same. Some of our best songs like Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dunga and Saari ki Saari 2.0 to Karan Sehmbi’s ‘Aameen’ and now Papon’s ‘Haaye Rabba’, have been produced during this period. Its a beautiful love song which people will definitely connect with.”

Watch 'Haaye Rabba' song here:

Commenting on the same Papon says, “Haaye Rabba has been a great experience to work on. Sidharth has written and composed a lovely song and I think people will love it for its melody and simplicity” he smiles.