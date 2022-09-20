NewsEntertainmentMusic
SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer music video `Blockbuster` to release on THIS date

Sonakshi Sinha is currently in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer Iqbal.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:24 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Sonakshi Sinha shared the songs teaser on her social media account
  • The song will also star Zaheer Iqbal
  • The song will be released on 23rd of September

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer music video `Blockbuster` to release on THIS date

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal-starrer music video `Blockbuster` will be out on September 23.`Blockbuster` is sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur.

Sharing the song`s teaser, Sonakshi, on Monday, took to Instagram and wrote, "Sadi Jodi BLOCKBUSTER ...khud dekhna... 23rd September ko!#blockbuster #jodiblockbuster #dhamakarecords #teaser."

Here is the post shared by the actress on her Instagram account:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@aslisona)

"It`s our pleasure to collaborate with Sonakshi and Zaheer and also Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. This is the first time the audience is going to see a visual spectacle on screen in a music single and we hope they love it. The music is foot tapping and will definitely make you feel like taking over the dance floor," Priyank Sharma and Paras Mehta of Dhamaka Records said.

Sonakshi is currently in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. Recently, Sonakshi`s close friend and actor Varun Sharma posted a picture of the actress with Zaheer. In the image, the two were seen sharing smiles."Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi," Varun captioned the post, hinting that Sonakshi is dating Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer will also be seen together in a film titled `Double XL`

